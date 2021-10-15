GWI RESPONDS TO E.B JOHN

Dear Editor,

Guyana Water Incorporated has taken note of the October 13 letter to the editor of Kaieteur News, titled “GWI’s management team, parallel directorates elsewhere”, written by E.B John.

The company wishes to state that the composition of GWI’s Corporate Management Team (CMT) reflects a hiring process that occurred over a period of time. This means that the CMT was not formed at one given time.

It should be restated that there is no exclusionary rule or policy for sex, race, religion, or political affiliation during the hiring process for CMT members, or any other position within the company. Instead, candidates are specifically shortlisted and employed based on qualifications, experience and overall merit. Additionally, of the 11 CMT Members, only three were recently appointed (i.e. in 2021), all of which were dominated by male applicants.

Prior to the current makeup of the CMT, there existed female members who served the company on both a permanent and temporary basis. This included the Director of Human Resources Management & Development for the period 2006-2018, and the acting Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations during the period of 2014-2016. Women also acted in the areas of Information and Communication Technology and Procurement.

Further, GWI has within its employ, a diversity of senior and junior female managers in key areas such as Water Resources Management, Climate Adaption and Resilience, Sanitation, Well Drilling, Well Maintenance, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Architecture, Revenue Management, Corporate Law, Finance, Procurement, Hydrology, Public Relations, Human Resources, Training, Customer Relations, Billings, Customer Collections and Information and Communication Technology. These managers, along with many others, are making significant contributions towards the achievement of the company’s goals.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the structure of the company’s Board of Directors, which is public knowledge, the female gender accounts for one third of the total members.

It is with this in mind that the company wishes to assure the public that it is an equal opportunity employer and practices no exclusionary rule or policy during its hiring process.

Sincerely,

Guyana Water Incorporated