GRDB maintains GNBS certificate for rice production

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) hosted a brief ceremony for the recertification of its central laboratory to the GYS 170:2009 standard by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), which is the national standard that guides what laboratories must conform to, to facilitate the dispensing of quality services to customers.

This system is implemented to allow laboratories the know-how on the steps in developing and maintaining a comprehensive management system. It also allows for the provision of accurate and reliable tests results, as requested by consumers.The services provided by this laboratory will help to enhance Guyana’s position in the production of rice, and play a significant role in helping to enhance the country’s rice industry. Today, rice remains one of the main contributors to our GDP. The Minister of Finance alluded to the growth of the sector in his mid-year report, despite the devastation suffered from the extended May-June rainy period and the COVID-19 pandemic; and that the agriculture sector has proven resilient.Although Guyana is now an emerging oil and gas producing country, our agriculture sector is poised to become one of the main contributors towards building our economy,” Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said.GYS 170:2009 standards specify the requirements for the operation of testing and/ or calibration laboratories. Deputy Executive Director of the GNBS, Ramrattie Karan, said that the GRDB has worked hard over the years to maintain its certification.“A decade has passed and we recognise that it has been hard working to maintain GYS170:2009 certification here at the central laboratory. We also recognize that the laboratory has attained international accreditation during that period. Even with attaining international accreditation, the laboratory has not given up its national identity or its national certification, and the GNBS is proud to be joining with the GRDB to celebrate this milestone,” Ms. Karan said.Chairman of the GRDB and Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj, stressed the importance of maintaining the standards required both locally and internationally. He also stated that when Guyana can export its products, the country will benefit from improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and can create employment and provide food security.General Manager of the GRDB, Kuldip Ragnauth, stated that the GRDB has always strived to maintain its standards. “The fact that we are here today, means that the Board would’ve achieved in passing the assessment. We do not take our assessments lightly. This is about standards and, at the Board, we aim to set very high standards. One of the main functions of this laboratory is to provide analysis and to grade rice and paddy for both local sales and export,” Mr. Ragnauth said.