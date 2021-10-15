Cops who raped woman in station get 25 years each

Kaieteur News – Two policemen, who were found guilty of raping a woman at the Turkeyen Police Station on January 1, 2018, have been sentenced to 25 years each for the crime.

The two convicted rapists, Delon Chapman, 29, and Leon Ashby, 35, were sentenced yesterday by Justice Jo Ann Barlow during a virtual proceeding at the High Court in Georgetown. The men were sentenced following the presentation of a probation report.

Despite their conviction, both men pleaded their innocence before the Court. They each claimed that the charges were trumped up against them.

However, the prosecution which was represented by State Attorneys Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig stated that the men not only engaged in a criminal act, but they breached their oath to serve and protect, which they both made before serving as members of the Guyana Police Force. . During their trial, the two accused rapists were represented by lawyer, Ravindra Mohabir.

While handing down her judgment, Justice Barlow agreed with the contention of the Prosecution that the men committed a “serious breach of trust.” The Judge noted too that none of the rapists showed remorse for their action, but continued to deny involvement in the crime.

As such, Justice Barlow sentenced each of the men to 25 years in prison, and ordered that they undergo counselling sessions tailored for persons convicted of sexual offences.

Both men had pleaded not guilty to the charge before Justice Joann Barlow when their trial commenced at the High Court in Georgetown last month.

However, at the conclusion of their trial, the jury unanimously found the men guilty of engaging in sexual penetration of a female, without her consent.

According to information previously reported, the incident occurred when the woman went to the Turkeyen Police Station to make a report against an individual, who had thrown a squib on her son.

The victim had reported that Chapman and Ashby were on duty at the time. The woman claimed she asked to use the washroom, which was at the top flat of the building and while she was there, the two officers attacked her, took turns in holding her down and raping her.