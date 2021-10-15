Businesswoman found dead in her shop, husband arrested

Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A businesswoman was on Wednesday found dead in her grocery shop at Pepper Hill, Mahdia, Region Eight with blood oozing from her nose and mouth.
According to investigators, the woman identified as Denise Vieira, 47, was also bleeding from wounds to the face and multiple marks of violence were seen about her body.
Region Eight detectives are currently treating the case as a murder and have reported that they believe that Vieira was killed between 13:15 and 13:45Hrs.
They have arrested a suspect whom they identified as her husband, a 33-year-old pork-knocker.Vieira and the man had been living together for eight years, but in recent times they had been at loggerheads, and police learnt that for three months now they were living in separate buildings located in the same yard.
Following the discovery of her body on Wednesday, Vieira’s neighbours reported her death to the police. They told detectives that moments before she was found dead they overheard a confrontation between her and the suspected killer.
The neighbours narrated that the woman said loudly during the confrontation, ‘Get out of my (expletive) place, leff me alone’.
Moments later, around 13:30hrs, Vieira’s husband was reportedly seen leaving the yard. Police learnt that he headed to a building next door, where he was spotted hanging out with friends.
Fifteen minutes later, a customer headed to Vieira’s shop to purchase some groceries. The individual reportedly called out for her repeatedly, but there was no response. Suspecting that something was amiss, the concerned customer reportedly informed the husband that Vieira was not responding to his calls.
Police reported that the man got up and went back into the yard where he was seen making some checks around the house before entering the shop through a backdoor.
The man exited and reportedly informed the customer that he found Vieira lying motionless on her kitchen floor. He claimed that he shook her in the hope that she would be revived, but the woman remained unresponsive.
Following his arrest, the man denied murdering his wife.
