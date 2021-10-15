Barbados to host inaugural Cozier and ‘Reds’ Perreira U-23 T-6 Regional Cricket Festival| in April 2022

By Sean Devers

Lashley Human Development Foundation is set to host the inaugural Tony Cozier and Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira U-23 T-6 Regional Cricket Festival slated for the Easter weekend (April 14-18), 2022 in Barbados.

The festival will begin on Thursday and continue Good Friday through to Easter Monday; matches would be day and night contests. This was disclosed at a recent meeting in Barbados to discuss arrangements for the tournament which would be played between two teams from each participating Country with UWI also fielding a couple of teams.

A maximum of 24 teams will participate with 10 players per team, seven per game with six on the field with one Super sub. The Champions will win US$10, 000.00 while the runners-up collect US$5, 000.00. Third prize is US$2, 500.00 with fourth getting US$1, 250.00. Registration fee is US$500.00 per team and the deadline for registration is January 28, 2022.

Present at the meeting were Hamilton Lashley, CEO of the Hamilton Lashley Human Development Foundation, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, Technical Director Rodney Simpson, Secretary Morissa Lindsay, Ephraim McLeod of Jamaica, Dalton Polius of St. Lucia, Glen Joseph of Dominica, Stephen Ramjattan of Trinidad & Tobago, Errol Barrow of Barbados, Teriq Worrell of Barbados and Kastun Stoute of Barbados.

The top performers from this festival would be selected for a regional team to tour England in 2023. The Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) were alerted of the plans to host the tournament in Barbados during the 2022 Easter weekend.

According to Lashley, another purpose of the festival was to help rebuild West Indies Cricket and impact the youth, hence the U-23 age range.

“No Country has been confirmed officially but Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, St Lucia and Dominica have expressed interest in participating in the six-over tournament where six bowlers would be allowed to bowl an over each” stated Lashley, a former Member of Parliament in Barbados.

Perreira queried about vaccination status of players and officials participating in the festival and if there would be a mandatory vaccination requirement. “The tournament organisers were working with the Covid Unit of Barbados but would confirm by the next meeting stating that it was possible but if unvaccinated, they would have to be swabbed daily using the rapid test” Lashley responded.

According to Lashley the Barbados government advocates pro-choice, so discussions would have to be conducted to cement the future plans. It was also disclosed that a ‘bubble system’ would be in place during this tournament.

The organisers informed that a social media page was also set up along with an email address for contact while a press conference has been for October 21. The technical director announced that there would be a semi street parade with three judging points and a tournament song and flag were currently being worked on.

The festival will be divided into six zones of four teams with each zone being named after outstanding regional sports journalists. The teams will have a choice of staying at a selected guest house or secondary school that has been approved by the Covid-19 Monitoring Unit.

Transportation will be provided for overseas teams to and from the airport and to matches, however, teams will have to pay their airfare. Cozier, who died on May 11, 2016, was a Barbadian cricket journalist, writer, and radio commentator on West Indian cricket for over fifty years.

Despite health problems, he commentated on the 2015 England tour of the West Indies and was editor of the West Indies Cricket Annual for all its 22 editions. Although ‘Reds’ Perreira, who was born in Pomeroon, Essequibo, rose to fame from broadcasting cricket, football was his first love, and he made his first division debut as a 16-year-old goalkeeper for GFC.

The veteran broadcaster has commentated in 151 Test from 1971 when he made his Test debut at Bourda when India toured the West Indies.