Bandits choke, beat, and rob man in front of Guyana Stores

Kaieteur News – A brazen robbery that took place on Wednesday evening in front of the Guyana Stores Complex was captured on camera. The footage evidences two bandits choking and beating a man in front his of friends, before relieving him of his belongings.

The footage also showed that the victim was walking on the Water Street pavement, in a southerly direction, along with two other persons – a female and male – while two men could be seen walking in the opposite (northern) direction towards them.

As the two groups of persons were about to pass each other in front of the Guyana Stores’ entrance, one of the men grabbed the victim by his neck from behind and dragged him a short distance away from his friends.

Together, the bandits wrestled and pinned him to the ground. One of them was seen punching the man repeatedly, while the other held him down.

They relived him of some items and then escaped by running from the scene.