Latest update October 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bandits choke, beat, and rob man in front of Guyana Stores

Oct 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A brazen robbery that took place on Wednesday evening in front of the Guyana Stores Complex was captured on camera. The footage evidences two bandits choking and beating a man in front his of friends, before relieving him of his belongings.

Screengrab of the brazen robbery in front of Guyana Stores.

The footage also showed that the victim was walking on the Water Street pavement, in a southerly direction, along with two other persons – a female and male – while two men could be seen walking in the opposite (northern) direction towards them.
As the two groups of persons were about to pass each other in front of the Guyana Stores’ entrance, one of the men grabbed the victim by his neck from behind and dragged him a short distance away from his friends.
Together, the bandits wrestled and pinned him to the ground. One of them was seen punching the man repeatedly, while the other held him down.
They relived him of some items and then escaped by running from the scene.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball title

Vipers capture Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball title

Oct 15, 2021

Vipers emerged victorious in the Team Daniels 7-a-side Tapeball competition which concluded recently at Zorg on the Essequibo Coast. Vipers defeated Golden Fleece by 27 runs in the final. Vipers...
Read More
GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open 2021 Golf championship

GTT invests $3M as title sponsor for Guyana Open...

Oct 15, 2021

First footballers graduate from pioneering GFF-MACORP Scholarship scheme

First footballers graduate from pioneering...

Oct 15, 2021

Barbados to host inaugural Cozier and ‘Reds’ Perreira U-23 T-6 Regional Cricket Festival| in April 2022

Barbados to host inaugural Cozier and ‘Reds’...

Oct 15, 2021

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on...

Oct 14, 2021

Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Oct 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]