Bandit found by cellphone tracker remanded

Kaieteur News – The bandit, whose escape plan was thwarted by a cellphone tracker, was yesterday remanded to prison for robbery under arms and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The defendant, identified as Kashief Peters, 32, of Lot 13 Republic Park, Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Magistrate Alisha George in the Sparendaam’s Magistrate Court. It is alleged that on Monday October 11, 2021, Peters robbed two women of raw gold, cash, and a cellphone in front of a boutique located at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

That same day, during his arrest, it is alleged, too, that he had in his possession an illegal firearm with corresponding ammunition.

Peters has since denied the charges and is expected to make his next court appearance on December 1, 2021.

According to reports, a cellphone tracker had assisted the Guyana Police Force (GPF) ranks of the East Coast Division in capturing Peters before he could have escaped with his stolen booty.

Peters had allegedly pounced on the two women and robbed them in their car around 13:30hrs on Monday.

The women, one of them a businesswoman, told investigators that they had stopped there, after making a drop off at the Ogle International Airport, but before they could exit their car a man armed with a gun approached them.

He reportedly pointed the weapon at the women and ordered them to give him all of their belongings.

The victims also told detectives that they were fearful of being shot, so they handed over a cellphone and their handbags, which contained a quantity of raw gold and cash.

They had recalled that the armed bandit ran entered a waiting car and drove off.

The victims reported the robbery immediately. They were able to give ranks the exact route the getaway car was travelling because of a tracker activated on the cellphone he had stolen from them.

Patrol ranks had responded quickly and headed to the location, where they spotted the vehicle driving along the Industry Crown Dam road.

The ranks reportedly moved in to intercept him, causing the car to collide with a parked van.

The bandit, in an attempt to escape, exited the car with a weapon, and started to run. Ranks gave chase and caught him but, before he surrendered, he tried to get rid of his firearm by throwing it into a nearby drain. The weapon, a Taurus .32 pistol along with the other stolen booty, were recovered.