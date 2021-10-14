We gat de best truckers and loaders in de world

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – California gat supply-chain problems. Dem gat plenty containers pun de wharves but dem nah gat enough truck driver fuh transport dem, and nah gat enough workers fuh empty dem containers and put de goods in de stores.

Guyana can solve dat problem. We gat plenty truck drivers – some ah dem who buy dem licence, who can do dat wuk. All de embassy gat fuh do is give dem a temporary visa and dem gan go and drive dem trucks.

When dem American drivers gan tek two days fuh complete a journey, dem Guyanese drivers gan do it in one day. Dem gan eat and sleep while driving and nah drive off de road. In fact, dem gan drive so fast dat whoever deh pun de road gan pull aside. If dem Americans want, dem gan drive de truck not only to de door of de warehouse, but dem can drive it through de warehouse and if possible dem gan even drive it through some people house. Dat is wah yuh call home delivery.

And when it come fuh workers unpack dem container, dem boys know some young men wah specialise in dat wuk. Dem men could empty a whole boat in five minutes, much less a container. Dem gan empty dem container suh quickly dat dem store owners nah gat to pay overtime.

Dem loaders and truckers does not allow nothing fuh stand in dem way. One time a truck bin driving down de road when it roof get caught under a bridge. Traffic back up all de way fuh miles.

A policeman go up to de truck driver and seh, “So yuh get stuck under de bridge.”

De truck driver tun to he and answer: “Nah ah was transporting de bridge and ah run out of petrol.

Talk half and nah mek joke with Guyanese drivers