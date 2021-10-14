Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has continued with its support for sports and on Saturday the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is expected to be buzzing with excitement when the entity’s annual Golf tournament tees off from 12:30hrs.

The tournament which is expected to attract some 50 golfers was launched yesterday at Trophy Stall’s South Road location and will be played over 18 holes using the Medal Play Format. Prizes will be presented to the top three along with the best net score, best net front nine, best net back nine and nearest to the flag.

In an invited comment, Vice President of the Lusignan Golf Club Paton George expressed gratitude to Ramesh and Devi Sunich of Trophy Stall for their support. He noted that the entity has been supporting the sport for over 25 years.

“This is one of the longest relationships we have had with any of our sponsors and we are very happy and are looking forward to their continued support,” he added.

George stated that this tournament is expected to be keenly contested since it will be held close to the Guyana Open. “These tournaments add to the points chase for the Guyana open so it will be huge,” he said.

Proprietor of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich said that he is pleased to be associated with the LGC and thanked their members for giving him an opportunity to showcase his products. “I have seen an improvement in golf in Guyana. I have noticed things that I haven’t seen before and this tells me that the golf will continue to grow,” he posited.

Sunich urged other businesses to support the LGC noting that sport helps with marketing. “I call on other businesses to lend support to golf. Sport is also used as a tool to promote unity,” he said.

Sunich added that he is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament and hinted on getting involved in the sport.

Among the players set to participate are defending Guyana Open male champion Avinash Persaud, Maxim Mangra, Ravindra Kishore, Parick Prashad, Bryan Hackett, Max Persaud and Pur Persaud.

In the Medal Play Format, an individual golfer will record each of his shot in an attempt to finish the round using the lowest number of strokes. Registration closes at 12:00hrs tomorrow and players can contact the club on 220 5660.

Players are asked to note that all covid-19 protocols will be observed and are advised to contact the club’s Manager on the day of the tournament to collect their score cards, pay the tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to tee off. Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament. (Zaheer Mohamed)