Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Oct 14, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – An Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) was recently formed and Chairman Wakeel Layne has expressed excitement since its launching last August. According to Layne, the League, which is led by President Tom Bacchus is already up and running with an ongoing Over-40, 20-overs competition involving six teams.

Wakeel Layne

Layne also stated that they will be having an annual competition in the veteran’s category and next year he is expecting more teams. So far they have got: Caribbean Cricket Club, Invaders Masters, Sunrisers Masters, Queenstown Tigers, Ravens Sports Club and Reliance Hustlers.
“We want to see the continued growth of softball cricket in Essequibo and this initiative is very pleasing and welcoming,” Layne, a veteran softball player, related.
Meanwhile, two former Essequibo players, Rovendra Mandolall and Devon Ramnauth commented on the initiative, stating that this will certainly be encouraging to keep the game alive especially in the midst of the global pandemic.
Both players are currently based in Canada, but always lend a helping hand when it comes to cricket in the Cinderella County. At the formation of ESCL, apart from Layne and Bacchus, Rajesh Gopaul was elected Secretary while Leema Jaiwan is serving as the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.
The championship game is billed for November 21 at Reliance ground with the winning team taking home a trophy and $60,000. Layne informed too that there are monetary prizes are up for grabs along with trophies. Outstanding individual performances will also be rewarded.
Layne declared that VO Tajeshwar, Gary Mohamed and Wesley Blackman are the main sponsors.

 

