Questions for NAREI and the Ministry of Agriculture

Dear Editor,

My attention was drawn to a notice on page 23 of the October 11, 2021, edition of the Kaieteur News, placed by NAREI of the Ministry of Agriculture, notifying the public that the Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertiliser distributed by Cyril Singh Agricultural Enterprise Inc. was found to be below the manufactured declared concentration.

It is commendable that the Ministry of Agriculture has developed the capacity to conduct such analysis and, as the notice stated, has taken measures to ensure future imports are in conformity with international standards. However, given that the variance from the manufacturer declared concentration is over 50 percent for the three-analysis provided, the following questions remain:

1. Is the importer being allowed to sell TSP labelled at 47 percent but actually proven to contain only 20 percent, 19 percent, and 16 percent to farmers?

2. Can the public be made aware of the quantities involved, and the distributors who currently have this stock?

3. Have the prices been reduced accordingly or do farmers have to pay for an inferior product while the importer counts his profits?

Editor, it will be good if the relevant agency or the Minister can shed some light on this issue, as they are more than aware of how this situation can impact agricultural productivity, as well as the numerous challenges farmers endure.

Best regards,

Suryaveer