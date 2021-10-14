Providence, Gangster, Quiet Storm through to final

Kaieteur News – Providence, Gangster and Quiet Storm have secured their places in the final of the Sevens Collymore birth anniversary Dominoes competition which continued recently at Turning Point.

Providence chalked up 79 games to win the semi final encounter ahead of Gangster on 73 and Gold is Money with 57.

Shawn Davis led the scoring for the winners with 17 games while Andrew Mendonca scored 16.

Stephon Collymore and Sevens Collymore marked 15 and 14 games respectively for Gangster while Shawn Morgan and Ganesh Sankar made 16 each for Gold is Money.

Earlier, Providence won their quarter final match handsomely which was contested on Monday night at Dynasty. Providence established an early lead chalking 16 games while C6 managed nine and Gangster six in the opening round.

Providence continued to dominate in the second sitting as they marked the maximum 18 games while Gangster scored 13 and C 6 eight. Providence and Gangsters both managed 14 apiece in the third sitting to take their tally to 48 and 34 respectively while C 7 made 10 to be on 27.

The fourth sitting saw a repetition of the third with Providence leaping to 62, Gangster 48 and C 6 on 37. The fifth round was closely contested between Providence and Gangster with the former making 15 and the latter 14, while C 6 mustered eight.

The sixth round went to Providence with 13 games as they amassed 90 overall while Gangster made 11 amounting to 73 and C6 scored 10, totaling 55. Shawn Davis made 16 and Junior Smith 15 for the winners.

Shawn Collymore and Sevens Collymore scored 16 each for Gangster while Barbara Lee and Clearance Benjamin made 16 and 14 respectively for the C6. The final will be contested shortly with Providence, Gangster and Quiet Store who drew the bye, battling for supremacy.

The winning team will pocket a trophy and $160,000, the runner up $75,000 and third place $50,000. (Zaheer Mohamed)