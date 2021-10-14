Projects missing deadlines

Dear Editor,

Mega projects re-inherited by the administration are missing completion dates or are having dates rescheduled. In one case the completion date is unknown, with a sizeable sum already expended (News Room Oct 12). In another case the injection of additional sums is being considered (KN Oct 12), in a decade long project.

World shipping issues of parts and materials have been cited as the reason. This brings little comfort to taxpayers.

Shamshun Mohamed