Post Office not cashing NIS cheques due to an unsettled million-dollar balance

Dear Editor,

Yesterday, October 11, 2021, I went to the General Post Office to cash my National Insurance Scheme cheque for October 2021. I received a mental shock. Praise God I am not mentally lazy. A supervisor at the GPO informed me that her office stopped cashing vouchers for the NIS as that entity has million dollars owing to the Post Office Corporation. As a result, a decision was taken to stop processing vouchers from the NIS.

Not satisfied with what I was told at the GPO, I contacted the NIS Head Office at Brickdam and discovered to my chagrin that the information that I received at the GPO was true and correct. I am now at my wits end to know what to do because my previous attempts to cash cheques at NIS offices have been unpleasant experiences. In the meanwhile, there has been no public announcement in the print and or electronic media by the Post Office Corporation or the NIS of this unpalatable act that the post offices are not processing valid and well-deserved vouchers from the NIS for pensioners. There is a thick wall of silence.

Is this the way to treat pensioners? Certainly not. Please, God, help us pensioners.

Yours respectfully,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Retired)