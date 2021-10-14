Peter Headley’s file now with DPP

Kaieteur News – The investigation into the death of 45-year-old Peter Headley, who was allegedly shot and killed by a cop some five months ago, is nearing completion as police are now awaiting legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on the way forward.

Mid last month, Police Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie, had disclosed to the media that the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) had completed reviewing the file into Headley’s death and that the file will be sent to the DPP for advice.

During a press conference last month addressing the killing of businessman, Orin Boston, who too was shot and killed by a cop, Hoppie had said, “With regards to Mr. Headley’s matter, we made contact with the Chairman of the Police Complaint Authority who indicated that he has completed the file and it will be sent to DPP in a short while.”

Though Hoppie did not disclose further when the file will be sent for advice, yesterday when Kaieteur News contacted the DPP’s office to inquire about the case, it was revealed that the file was there.

According to previous reporting, Headley on May 15, 2021, was shot dead after he and another man, who was identified as 29-year-old Rondel Daly, were arrested by police at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara for an alleged robbery. The 45-year-old man was allegedly shot by one of two police officers who were transporting him in his own car to the Providence Police Station.

It was reported that ranks had intercepted both men for a suspected robbery that occurred in Herstelling on May 11, last and searched their vehicle. There, ranks found a television set, which they suspected was stolen during the Herstelling robbery.

Daly was arrested and placed into the police vehicle while Headley was placed into the passenger seat of his car. While being transported, Headley was reportedly shot and killed by one of the officers after reaching for what reportedly appeared to be a firearm. The injured man was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he died while receiving treatment for his injuries.

A post mortem examination conducted on Headley’s body had revealed that he died of a single gunshot wound that perforated his lungs. The two police officers who were in Headley’s vehicle at the time of the shooting were placed initially under close arrest but in July, the Commissioner related that they are on open arrest, pending the outcome of the investigation.

An investigation was launched subsequently by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), which in July completed an investigation into the matter and submitted the file to the Chairman of the PCA for review.