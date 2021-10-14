Latest update October 14th, 2021 12:19 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Peeping Tom should be more concerned about images from election threats and those of bandits

Oct 14, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

In a recent Peeping Tom column, it was stated, “What image is Guyana presenting to the world by having the President and Second Vice-President attending a conference of CARICOM…”
I’ve got news for you Peeping Tom, I live in the outside world, and it presents to us an image of your President and Second Vice-President hard at work and doing a great job.
However, the images being presented to the outside world, for example during the 2020 elections, where an APNU+AFC minister threatened the observers and diplomats present at the Ashmin’s Building to take away their credentials, and everyday images where people are being robbed by gun-toting bandits in their homes, businesses, on the street, and even in funeral parlours, are what you should be concerned about. Those are the images that bring shame to Guyana, but then there are those that have no shame and you know who I am referring to.

Sincerely,
Dennis Balgobin.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Oct 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has continued with its support for sports and on Saturday the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is expected to be buzzing with excitement when the entity’s annual Golf...
Read More
Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Oct 14, 2021

Providence, Gangster, Quiet Storm through to final

Providence, Gangster, Quiet Storm through to

Oct 14, 2021

Guyana’s proposal selected by ITTF for the 2021 Edition of “My Gender. My Strength”

Guyana’s proposal selected by ITTF for the 2021...

Oct 14, 2021

GOA supports Green Machine

GOA supports Green Machine

Oct 14, 2021

Fourth Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race set for Cinderalla County on Sunday

Fourth Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race set for...

Oct 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]