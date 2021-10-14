Peeping Tom should be more concerned about images from election threats and those of bandits

Dear Editor,

In a recent Peeping Tom column, it was stated, “What image is Guyana presenting to the world by having the President and Second Vice-President attending a conference of CARICOM…”

I’ve got news for you Peeping Tom, I live in the outside world, and it presents to us an image of your President and Second Vice-President hard at work and doing a great job.

However, the images being presented to the outside world, for example during the 2020 elections, where an APNU+AFC minister threatened the observers and diplomats present at the Ashmin’s Building to take away their credentials, and everyday images where people are being robbed by gun-toting bandits in their homes, businesses, on the street, and even in funeral parlours, are what you should be concerned about. Those are the images that bring shame to Guyana, but then there are those that have no shame and you know who I am referring to.

Sincerely,

Dennis Balgobin.