Peeping Tom should be more concerned about images from election threats and those of bandits

Latest update October 14th, 2021 12:19 AM
Oct 14, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
In a recent Peeping Tom column, it was stated, “What image is Guyana presenting to the world by having the President and Second Vice-President attending a conference of CARICOM…”
I’ve got news for you Peeping Tom, I live in the outside world, and it presents to us an image of your President and Second Vice-President hard at work and doing a great job.
However, the images being presented to the outside world, for example during the 2020 elections, where an APNU+AFC minister threatened the observers and diplomats present at the Ashmin’s Building to take away their credentials, and everyday images where people are being robbed by gun-toting bandits in their homes, businesses, on the street, and even in funeral parlours, are what you should be concerned about. Those are the images that bring shame to Guyana, but then there are those that have no shame and you know who I am referring to.
Sincerely,
Dennis Balgobin.
Oct 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has continued with its support for sports and on Saturday the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is expected to be buzzing with excitement when the entity’s annual Golf...
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – Think of the following; just think of how you would feel. It requires five CXC subjects with Maths... more
Kaieteur News – The main Opposition is on solid grounds in its criticisms of the last-minute consultations, engineered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]