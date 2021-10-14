Missing pensioner found dead in Parika backdam

Kaieteur News – The body of a man was found lying motionless in a drain at Parika backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Tuesday around 14:30hrs.

According to reports, after an unknown individual called and made a report about the body, police ranks were dispatched to the area. There, with the assistance of residents, they removed the partly decomposed body of the elderly man from the drain.

The man’s body was examined for marks of violence but none were seen. The body was later identified as 65-year-old Mahadeo, a pensioner of Parika , by his cousin, a 51-year-old man who also resides in the same area.

The cousin informed police that Mahadeo was last seen on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in a drunken state walking along the Parika backdam access road. The body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.