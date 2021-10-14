Judge refuses guilty plea of murder accused

Murder of British teen in Berbice…

Kaieteur News – The guilty plea of Aaron Hing, who is charged with the murder of British teen, Dominic Bernard, was yesterday refused by High Court Judge, Sandil Kissoon.

The matter was called in the Berbice High Court and after the charge was read to King he pleaded guilty. The charge stated that on October 14, 2015 at Kildonan Village, Corentyne, East Berbice, he murdered 18-year-old Bernard, his god-brother.

However, in his address to the court, King explained that he is also a victim of a crime and noted that the other murder accused, his friend, Stayman George, is the one who committed the murder.

Hing stated that at the time of the crime they were all under the influence of drugs and further noted that George hammered Bernard to death over a broken cell phone. The murder accused also told the court that George had threatened to kill his family if he went to the police.

As such, Justice Kissoon entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Hing and disputed the facts of the State’s case.

The State is being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Latchmie Rahamat, who was appointed as Special Prosecutor by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali Hack, S.C. Hing is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin.

Hing’s matter will go to trial as a result of the not guilty plea that was entered on his behalf by Justice Kissoon. The jury that was empanelled for this matter will hear the case today.

Last week Tuesday, George pleaded guilty to the murder of Bernard before Justice Kissoon. The sentencing for the 28-year-old murder accused was deferred to October 19, 2021.

Kaieteur News had reported that George’s child mother, Krystol Thomas, her mother, Sinfine Henry called “Coreen”, and George’s friend, Jahmil Sinclair, are charged with accessory to murder.

It was reported that Bernard had arrived in Guyana on October 14, 2015, for a three-week vacation with his god-brother Hing. He was scheduled to fly back to England on November 5, 2015 but failed to do so.

His father, Andrew Bernard, had contacted his god-son (Hing) about his son’s whereabouts after he did not return home. However, Hing reportedly told his god-father that he was unaware that the teen was coming to Guyana. This raised suspicions and the elder Bernard flew to Guyana to locate his eldest child.

His visit led to the intensification of the investigation which later resulted in the discovery of the teenager’s body.

On January 8, 2016, a badly decomposed body, suspected to be that of Bernard, was found in a shallow grave at Nurney, Corentyne, Berbice, by CID ranks from Georgetown and Berbice. They were acting on an anonymous phone call.

A post mortem examination revealed that he had sustained a fractured skull, as well as a broken neck. DNA test results showed that the samples taken from the badly decomposed body matched the DNA of Bernard’s father.