Impressed during an accidental ‘bottom house’ meeting in Golden Grove

Dear Editor,

Almost three weeks ago, I went to Golden Grove, where some extended family members reside, just to collect a commercial order of 10 dhal puri. Yes indeed, puri done commercially in Golden Grove, and there is also a hugely popular dhal puri street outlet – maybe even more popular today than the famed Shanta’s – right at the entrance to Roxanne Burnham Gardens.

On that occasion, I happened upon an event that caused me to tarry for some 50 minutes or so, quite longer than I had intended. I carefully put my warm purchase wrapped in greaseproof paper and secured in one of those ubiquitous plastic carrier bags, into my vehicle and returned to hear Minister Nigel Dharamlall speaking at a ‘bottom house” meeting in progress attended by some 50 villagers and a sprinkling of local authority invitees.

I had never listened to the Minister before. I knew absolutely nothing about him. Having spent most of my adult life abroad, apart from the last three years, I do not know the political players. I only knew one Minister in the previous government, but do not recall even a single personal one-on-one conversation with that individual during their term in office. I was curious to hear what Nigel Dharamlall had to say that late Thursday afternoon in Golden Grove.

I only left the area when specific relevance of the meeting became too obvious to remain interesting to me – not with two hot puri beckoning as soon as I arrived back in GT! Mr. Dharamlall came across as open, charming and sincere. The assembled villagers were clearly warmed by his acknowledgment of a personal connection with and love for their village, having lived there for five years, whilst he was a student at President’s College. His delivery throughout was calm, he was approachable and politely patient even with repeat questions. He gave assurances and made some specific short-term and medium-term promises. I left Golden Grove very impressed with what I’d seen and heard in real time as somewhat representative of the Government’s broader outreach efforts. I wrote this following feedback I received from a reliable source only yesterday, that a team was sent to Golden Grove the very next day after the meeting, and that works addressing the many complaints are already under way. I will surely keep a watchful eye on how the story unfolds over the coming months.

Yours truly,

Ronald Bostwick