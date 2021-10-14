Home Affairs Ministry spent US$80M to boost security – Mid-year Report

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Finance’s Mid-year Report has revealed that the sum of $16.1B (equivalent to US$80M) has been expended out of the $38.1B that was allocated for security in the 2021 budget.

According to the report, the money was intended to advance government’s efforts at ensuring that every citizen is living and working in a safe, orderly and peaceful environment. Critical to the administration’s approach to crime, the reported noted, is the strengthening of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) crime fighting and investigative capabilities.

In this regard, as of June 2021, 21 motorcycles were added to support the GPF’s anti-crime patrols, whereas in September of 2021, 50 new 4×4 vehicles were purchased for the GPF and were handed over by President Irfaan Ali.

In September 7, 2020, according to a Department of Public Information report, President Irfaan Ali had noted that, “In order to support our security sector, to support the Guyana Police Force in understanding the new environment in which they operate – greater economic activities in hinterland communities, (etc.) – they are required to move more swiftly, with a different type of vehicle, so we are going to acquire 50 new 4×4 vehicle for the GPF.”

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, had stated too that officers should now respond to reports in a timely and effective manner. As a result of the efforts to strengthen the Force’s response to crime, Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, had announced that there has been a 22.7 percent reduction in serious crimes across the country during the first half of this year when compared to the same period in 2020.

Moreover, it was stated in the report, that the sum of $22.6M was expended towards the training of 1,049 ranks in 47 courses during the first half and it is projected that an additional 1,654 ranks will be trained both locally and regionally during the second half of the year.