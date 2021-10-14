Guyana’s proposal selected by ITTF for the 2021 Edition of “My Gender. My Strength”

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association’s (GTTA) project proposal for the 2021 Edition of “My Gender. My Strength” – Member Association Assistance Programme for Women’s Development in Table Tennis was selected by the by International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) among several globally submitted projects.

This annual ITTF Developmental Programme seeks to enhance and advance women’s participation in the sport by supporting ambitious and creative national projects designed for female players, coaches, match officials, administrators or managers.

Ensuring maximum women’s participation combined with high quality and benefits for women’s development in table tennis. Guyana’s TT Pink Pongsters, My Gender, My Strength programme provides the unique opportunity for the GTTA in partnership with key stakeholders to establish a programme that is specifically geared towards the establishment of a national talent Identification Programme to have girls actively participating in the sport.

Guyana has enjoyed a fair measure of success at the regional and international levels in the past but this is not as a result of any unique strategic established or targeted programme implemented by the association, but rather through an adhoc system.

The GTTA in a release outlined that, “It is therefore our belief that the institution and implementation of a national talent identification programme that offers training opportunities for young Girls will provide the catalyst for the participation of more females in the sport of table tennis. Leading to the provision of competitive advantage to Guyana in regional competitions in future years to come.”

Through a series of sessions, the girls will learn all the basics necessary to enjoy a great game of table tennis, keeping active, socialising, developing hand/eye coordination, education sessions, and motivational engagement by national players and key figures.

Every session will consist of a warm-up, some off-the-table activities, on-the-table exercise and fun games. The GTTA will utilise the services of their ITTF trained Coaches in regions 3,4,6,7 and10 to provide orientation sessions in the fundamental aspect of the games for a minimum of 9 hours weekly over the period of 3 months observing all covid-19 protocols.

The ‘Pink Pongster’ which each participant is being referred to as will also receive their very own bag, holding everything they need to get started.