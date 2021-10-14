Granger not concerned about Haitian immigration, but he is of Venezuelans

Dear Editor,

The PNC leader, David Granger, is getting the Venezuelan itch about Region One now that Venezuelan refugees have a number of about 36,000 (his figure) that will surpass the mostly local Guyanese population which number 26,000 (his figure).

The Honourable PNCR leader explained that “the migration problem has become a headache for officials”, noting that Guyana shares a thinly-populated, 800 km, border with Venezuela, which has been a zone of banditry, crime, incursions, occupation, over-flights and harassment”, a release from the PNC/R said. (SN, 10/8/21. Is this a matter of concern for Guyanese, or does it pose an African electoral threat, which concerns Mr. Granger’s PNC/R party’s electoral prospects? The honourable gentleman has expressed no such fear about the influx of Haitians to Guyana. What’s the difference is only too obvious.

I had written earlier that Brazilians/Cubans and Venezuelans and other immigrants will be an electoral threat to the two basic ethnic groups in Guyana and even to Trinidad in the next two decades. The Chinese influx to Guyana is a different kettle of fish, as they are a progressive group that has done well economically. They all will be able to hold parliamentary positions and hold the balance of power to dictate the leaders and the course of Guyanese events.

This sudden itch former President Granger has concerning Venezuelan is an itch that Africans have had for many years against Indo-Guyanese electoral competitiveness that causes Blacks to chase Indians out of Guyana by the thousands. President Granger is not so worried at all about Haitian/African Immigrants in Guyana. Of course, this is a booster vote for the PNC/R. But, the Venezuelan itch is not that easy as the Indian passive itch. Venezuelans are accustomed to fighting governments violently and the PNC leader knows too well Venezuelans are not to be bullied with impunity.

The only guarantee Africans and Indians have to not losing Guyana to the new arrivals is Mr. Eusi Kwayana’s partition advocacy for Guyana to secure their parcel of land called ‘Blackstan’ and ‘Indiandesh.’ Warning to the race conscious in Guyana/Trinidad: The Hispanic is not only taking over the USA, but changing the culture of the country as well. The US has responded by instituting the North American Free Trade Association (NAFTA) to situate jobs in Latin America to keep Hispanics from immigrating to the USA.

According to the SN of 10/8/21, “Mr. Granger said that the PPP administration should explain publicly, how it intends to manage the mounting agricultural, educational, occupational, cultural, health, housing and legal problems which such Venezuelan migration spawned.” Mr. Granger has not done the same for Cubans, Chinese or Brazilians immigrants to Guyana.

Yours sincerely,

Vassan Ramracha