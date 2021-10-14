GOA supports Green Machine

Latest update October 14th, 2021 12:17 AM
Oct 14, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has filled the budget deficit for the national men’s Rugby Sevens team; the ‘Green Machine’, to ensure that they will be able to compete at this weekend’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championship in Turks and Caicos Islands with a contribution totally almost GY$1million.
GOA President, K.A. Juman-Yassin who presented the cheque, wished the team well in their quest to recapture the title lost in 2017. During the simple handing over at Yassin’s Office on Carmichael Street, he appealed to the Government to ensure the GRFU is allocated a plot of land for Rugby.
He noted that the sport has been hampered by poor facilities for a number of years. Since 2016, developmental works started on the allocated pitch in the National Park for Rugby but those works were aborted and currently the rugby pitch is decorated with numerous holes, created by the ponies that are left to roam unrestricted, all of which the GRFU confirmed.
The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) was represented by Vice-President Joshua Griffith who thanked the GOA for the timely donation. GRFU Secretary Terrence Grant who was also on hand, revealed that the GRFU was short USD$5,400 for airfare but with $1.2 million from the National Sports Commission and now the GOA, they have covered that and other expenses.
This weekend’s tournament also acts as a qualifier for next year’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, with the winning side gaining the opportunity to compete for the 16th and final spot on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series.
