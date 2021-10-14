Latest update October 14th, 2021 12:17 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GOA supports Green Machine

Oct 14, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has filled the budget deficit for the national men’s Rugby Sevens team; the ‘Green Machine’, to ensure that they will be able to compete at this weekend’s Rugby Americas North (RAN) Championship in Turks and Caicos Islands with a contribution totally almost GY$1million.

GRFU’s Senior VP Joshua Griffith collects the cheque from GOA’s President K.A Juman Yassin in the presence of Manager George David (left) and Secretary, Terrence Grant.

GOA President, K.A. Juman-Yassin who presented the cheque, wished the team well in their quest to recapture the title lost in 2017. During the simple handing over at Yassin’s Office on Carmichael Street, he appealed to the Government to ensure the GRFU is allocated a plot of land for Rugby.
He noted that the sport has been hampered by poor facilities for a number of years. Since 2016, developmental works started on the allocated pitch in the National Park for Rugby but those works were aborted and currently the rugby pitch is decorated with numerous holes, created by the ponies that are left to roam unrestricted, all of which the GRFU confirmed.
The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) was represented by Vice-President Joshua Griffith who thanked the GOA for the timely donation. GRFU Secretary Terrence Grant who was also on hand, revealed that the GRFU was short USD$5,400 for airfare but with $1.2 million from the National Sports Commission and now the GOA, they have covered that and other expenses.
This weekend’s tournament also acts as a qualifier for next year’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, with the winning side gaining the opportunity to compete for the 16th and final spot on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Trophy Stall annual Golf tourney tees off on Saturday

Oct 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has continued with its support for sports and on Saturday the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is expected to be buzzing with excitement when the entity’s annual Golf...
Read More
Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Softball Cricket League formed in Essequibo

Oct 14, 2021

Providence, Gangster, Quiet Storm through to final

Providence, Gangster, Quiet Storm through to

Oct 14, 2021

Guyana’s proposal selected by ITTF for the 2021 Edition of “My Gender. My Strength”

Guyana’s proposal selected by ITTF for the 2021...

Oct 14, 2021

GOA supports Green Machine

GOA supports Green Machine

Oct 14, 2021

Fourth Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race set for Cinderalla County on Sunday

Fourth Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race set for...

Oct 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]