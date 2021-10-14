GNBS recognises standard compliant businesses

– launches ‘Made in Guyana’ certification mark

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 hosted its third National Quality Awards (NQA) Ceremony at Parc Rayne, Lot 1 Rahaman’s Park, to honour companies which have been implementing standards within their operations to produce quality goods and services.

Thirty-six (36) Guyanese companies participated in this year’s edition of the Awards under the overall categories of Manufacturing, Services, Small Business Manufacturing, Small Business Services and Agro-Processing (table below). There were also specific awards for customer-focus, continuous improvement, and health and safety and environmental initiatives.

The Biennial NQA ceremony was the highlight of National Quality Week 2021. This year’s event also featured the launch of a ‘Made in Guyana’ Certification Mark which was unveiled by First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali. The Certification Mark will be used by the GNBS to certify authentic Guyanese products based on the quantity of local raw materials used in their production, and the number of Guyanese staff employed by their establishment, among others criteria.

During his address to those gathered at the ceremony, Minister of Natural Resources and Acting Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Vickram Bharrat, said the Awards bring the business sector into the spotlight for going the extra mile to meet the requirements of National and International Standards. He added that as the government pushes for local content in the expanding oil and gas sector, companies must strive to produce quality products. “The opportune time is now when we can throw mediocrity out of the window and say we only accept standards and quality,” Minister Bharrat noted.

Also addressing the event was Chairman of the National Standards Council (NSC), Mr Vladim Persaud, who highlighted the importance of recognising businesses’ efforts in implementing the requirements of standards across sectors.

“I believe, like in anything else, we need to let those involved know how they are doing, especially when they are doing well…What this does is heighten confidence and encourage others to get on board and become more competitive,” Mr. Persaud said.

Executive Director (Ag.) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan, congratulated the winners at the event and urged that others continue to strive for excellence in their operations towards providing better end products to consumers.

Meanwhile, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, was represented by Minister within the Ministry of Works, Deodat Indar. Minister Indar applauded the GNBS for hosting such an event which recognises local businesses for their commitment to delivering quality products and services. He also congratulated the participants of the Awards for going the extra mile to ensure quality and customer satisfaction.

“You are the engine of growth in this country,” he told private sector participants, alluding to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-year report which shows that in the first half of 2021, Guyana recorded a 14.5 percent growth in real GDP.

Minister Indar cautioned business owners to not lose sight of quality, especially in the agro-processing sector, as they work to meet increasing demands for products and services resulting from the overall expansion of the economy.

The GNBS will host the fourth NQA in 2023 when it is anticipated that many more companies will vie for the awards in more categories.

The winners of the NQA were chosen based on the results of Assessment Audits conducted at each entity to determine its level of conformance to the Seven Quality Principles established by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO); and Occupational Safety & Health and Environmental requirements. See list of winners below: