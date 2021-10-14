Fourth Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race set for Cinderalla County on Sunday

Kaieteur News – The cream of the nation’s cyclists will on Sunday be invading the Cinderella county to sontest the 4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race organised by Evolution Cycle Club and sponsored by Conrad Gomes.

The late Benjamin was a cycling enthusiast who met his demise following an ATV accident whilst working in the interior. Sponsor Conrad Gomes and his company in an effort to keep the memory of a good worker alive, and who was a lover of cycling, decided to host this event for the lad who hailed from the Pomeroon.

President of the Team Evolution Cycle Club, Keith Fernandes also informed this publication that it has been the tradition of the club to present all entrance fees garnered, to Benjamin’s widow who attends all the races and would be present on Sunday for the contest that would pedal off from Charity.

The senior riders as well as the juniors and Under-45s will travel all the way to Supenaam before returning to the starting line for the finish, a distance of 74 miles.

The ladies and Over-50s who will pedal off about two minutes before the above named categories will turn back at Anna Regina, covering about 35 miles. The top six seniors along with the top three in the other categories will all be rewarded.

The last race was held in 2019 and was won by Jamual John who is expected to defend his title on Sunday fresh from last Sunday’s Kadir Mohamed Memorial ‘Ounce of Gold’ race triumph. The inaugural race was won by Paul De Nobrega with his fellow Team Evolution teammate, Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith winning the second year.

With the terrain being a flat one, this race is anticipated to be a very fast and tactical contest with the likes of Briton John, the Burrowes brothers, Horace and Yohan Alex Mendes, Paul Choo Wee Nam, Walter Grant-Stuart, Curtis Dey and Andrew Hicks all staking a claim for the top prize.

The junior class will see the likes of Sherwin Sampson, Alex Leung, Mario Washington and Aaron Newton battling while the ladies division is expected to be dominated yet again by National Champion, Susan Hamilton.