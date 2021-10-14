Essequibo man jailed 18 years for raping woman

Latest update October 14th, 2021 12:19 AM
Oct 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An Essequibo man, who was found guilty of rape by a 12-member jury at the Suddie High Court on Tuesday, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the crime. The sentence was handed down yesterday by Justice Priya Sewnarine- Beharry.
Francis Gonsalves was found guilty of raping a 35-year-old woman in 2018.
The jury delivered a 10-2 majority verdict at the Suddie High Court finding Gonsalves guilty of the crime of engaging in sexual penetration with the victim without her consent on March 27, 2018.
According to the particulars of the case, Gonsalves of the Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, had attacked and raped his victim after she left a birthday party at 03:00hrs on the night of March 27, 2018. Gonsalves refused to accept the verdict and told the court that he was innocent and had an unfair trial.
His attorney, Ravindra Mohabir, in a plea of mitigation, told the court that there is hope for his client to be rehabilitated. But State Prosecutor, Tiffani Lyken, pointed out that Gonsalves showed no remorse for his actions, although he was found guilty by a jury.
Lyken revealed that Gonsalves had previous brushes with the law and is currently serving a sentence. She noted that in addition to the rape conviction, the man was charged previously for burglary, assault causing actual bodily harm, damage to property, and breach of a protection order.
Oct 14, 2021Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has continued with its support for sports and on Saturday the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is expected to be buzzing with excitement when the entity’s annual Golf...
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Oct 14, 2021
Kaieteur News – Think of the following; just think of how you would feel. It requires five CXC subjects with Maths... more
Kaieteur News – The main Opposition is on solid grounds in its criticisms of the last-minute consultations, engineered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]