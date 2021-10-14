Latest update October 14th, 2021 12:17 AM

EBFA commissions Village Football Academy at St. Cuthbert's Mission

Oct 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) has taken up the challenge of its parent body, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to set up Academy Training Centre’s (ATC) at strategic locations within the Association to augment the main Academy Training Centre.

EBFA’s TDO Devnon Winter (left) presenting a football to Venesh Poonsammy in the presence of Toshao Timothy Andrews (right) and players.

Some of the players who will form part of the St Cuthbert’s Mission Village Football Academy interact with EBFA Coaches and officials.

So, on Sunday last, the EBFA through its Technical Development Officer (TDO) and his support team made the trek to St. Cuthbert’s Mission off the Linden Soesdyke highway where they officially commissioned a Village Football Academy, a historic occasion.
According to the Association: “The Academy will be a satellite of the main Academy Training Centre and will be closely monitored by Coaches from the ATC. Equipment were donated to the Village Academy by the EBFA and presented by TDO Winter to Mr. Venesh Poonsammy, Councilor with responsibility for Sports in the presence of Toshao, Mr. Timothy Andrews.”
The materials handed over forms part of the GFF’s Member Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) aimed at empowering its members in a holistic way, on and off the field of play.
GFF President Wayne Forde lauded the EBFA for the initiative noting that the body is laying a solid foundation for the future of Guyana’s football.
“I am very pleased with how positively the Leadership of the Regional Associations have responded to the transfer of ownership of the Academy Training Centre (ATC) programme. We are seeing the weekly attendance to the sessions throughout the country growing steadily and that is indeed a very encouraging sign. We are encouraging each Association to establish what we call “satellite centers” at strategic locations across their respective jurisdiction, which would allow more boys and girls to participate in the programme and be exposed to well structured weekly training sessions.I would therefore like to commend President Kevin Anthony and the technical staff of the East Bank Football Association for taking the first step in the expansion.
Through the M-FAP programme, the GFF is providing the football equipment and other resources for the satellite centers as well.”

 

