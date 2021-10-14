Drunk cop crashes vehicle into parked truck

– station runs out of breathalyzer tests

Kaieteur News – A drunk cop, who was on Tuesday reportedly speeding in his motorcar along the Goed Fortuin Public Road located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD), ended up crashing into a parked canter truck.

The cop was at the time travelling along with two of his colleagues inside the car when the accident occurred. Kaieteur News was told by eyewitnesses that the accident took place around 21:00hrs.

Not only did he crash but Kaieteur News was told that the La Grange Police Station had co-incidentally run out of breathalyser testing kits to test his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) that evening.

This newspaper understands that the cop is attached to the La Grange Police Station too and that his colleagues were eventually forced to conduct a breathalyser test on him after the owner of the truck insisted that it must be done.

The results of the test reportedly showed that the cop’s BAC was 0.59.

Eyewitnesses said that the cop had reportedly swerved from another vehicle but it appeared as though he had lost control of his car and collided with the truck that was parked at the side of the road on the parapet.

The owner of the truck recalled that he was in his home when he heard a loud impact. He had rushed out to investigate and saw that a heavily tinted motorcar had crashed into his truck. After the crash, eyewitnesses recalled that two men emerged from the wrecked car dressed in police uniform.

Those two men reportedly left the scene but returned shortly after without their police shirts and stood nearby clad in their pants and t-shirts. They had identified themselves as passengers of the car and had pointed out the driver who was dressed in plain clothes. Realising that the men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, traffic ranks were called in to investigate.

They were all taken to the La Grange Police Station to give their respective statements. It was there that the traffic ranks were advised that they should conduct a breathalyser test on their colleague.

Their response, according to the man, was that they did not have any breathalyser testing kits to conduct the test.

Kaieteur News understands that the owner of the truck began arguing with them and insisted that they find a kit “because there is always kits available to test commuters crossing over the Demerara Harbour Bridge after hours.”

The ranks eventually managed to locate a testing kit and conducted a breathalyser test on their colleague.

However, the owner of the truck decided not to press charges against the cop since a legal agreement is now in place in which the cop will pay for the damage caused to the truck.