3 more persons succumb to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – With the deaths of three more persons, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 851. This is according to information released by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The deaths, two of which occurred on October 12 and one on September 26, last, are that of an unvaccinated 68-year-old woman from Cuyuni-Mazaruni, a 63-year-old unvaccinated man from Pomeroon-Supenaam and a 70-year-old woman from Demerara-Mahaica whose vaccination status is unknown.

As at yesterday, there were 150 new cases. The Ministry reported too that there are 36 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 23 in institutional quarantine, 3,535 in home isolation, and 116 in institutional isolation.

To date a total of 29,435 people have recovered from the virus.