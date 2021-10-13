Women robbed during home invasion

Latest update October 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News  – Two women, a 71-year-old pastor and a 36-year-old supervisor were robbed yesterday around 03:40hrs during a home invasion at Lama Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens.
This publication understands that the victims went to bed, but forgot to secure a wooden door to the upper flat of the house. One of the women was awakened by the sound of footsteps in the hall of her home and got up to investigate.
During her check she was confronted by two suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at her and told her not to make any noise. They then proceeded to the second victim’s room and woke her up with demands for money and gold.
The suspects after receiving $60,000 in cash also escaped with: two cellular phones valued at $65,000 and $31,000, two laptop computers valued $78,000 and $75,000, two televisions valued $250,000, and two iPads valued $28,000.
The suspects then made good their escape through the opened door. Efforts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful, and police investigations are ongoing.

