We Stand United CC donate cycle equipment to LonLam Classic

Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) which has a local as well as a USA chapter on Sunday last donated some cycling equipment to the Linden based LonLam Classic Organisation which hosts a yearly cycle race in the Bauxite Mining Town.

The donation was a promise fulfilled by Owner of WSUCC; Horace Burrowes who is a USA based Businessman. It is not the first time that Burowes has made such a donation, he has a rich history of assisting other clubs and individual cyclists with equipment from time to time.

Handing over the equipment, which includes helmets (10), uniforms (5) and a pair of cycling shoes, was WSUCC 13 year-old sensation Alex Leung who is the reigning National Juvenile Champion. He handed over one of the uniforms to LonLam Classic’s Nigel London at the Chin Chan Cycle Store, Robb Street.

Burrowes in a brief comment said that he was pleased to make good on a promise to London as he was impressed with the LonLam Classic event which helps to promote the sport that he loves dearly.

“I have been following the progress of the event in Linden and the professional way in which it is run. Also, I really love the fact that it is designed to assist young riders and give them a platform to showcase their skills. I am really heavy on assisting youths in their development so I decided to reach out to Mr. London to make a contribution.”

London responded: “It is with great pleasure that the organisation has been favoured to be the beneficiary of a very impressive act by Mr. Horace Burrowes; former Guyana Cycling Federation President and Owner of We Stand United Cycle Club, (USA and Guyana). Mr. Burrowes and his group presented gear to the LonLam Classic Organisation to aid in our investment in the passion of cycling. This speaks of the potency of collaboration; in the effort to help our people. Mr. Burrowes is committed to further aiding in the development or our cyclists.

LonLam Classic looks forward to developing more partnerships of this nature.”

The LonLam Classic Organisation which is led by Nigel London and Littleton Lambert focuses heavily on investing “in passion” and “riding with integrity”. This is mainly in relation to cycling; but not exclusively therein. For example, the David McDougall Scholarship (a 50,000 GYD Grant) was issued to two students; whose interest is in basketball.

The organisation comprises enthusiasts from Linden, Georgetown, Berbice, and overseas. This November, 14th, the 4th edition of the LonLam Classic would be held in Mackenzie Linden.