Snow cone vendor killed in Tuschen road accident

Latest update October 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist, who earns a living by riding around selling snow cones, was killed on Monday after he was struck by a car along the Tuschen Public Road located on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE), Region Three.
The dead man was identified as, Alfred Premnarine, 38, of C-Field Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to Region Three traffic ranks, Premnarine was riding his bicycle east along the road, when an unlicenced driver coming from the opposite direction lost control of his car and crashed into the pedal cyclist.
It was reported too, that he further collided with a truck parked at the side of the road.
The aftermath left both the car and the bicycle mangled, and an unconscious Premnarine lying on the roadway bleeding from his injuries.
Ranks were summoned to the scene and the unlicenced driver was arrested, while the unconscious Premnarine was rushed to Leonora Cottage hospital.
When they arrived doctors there told them that the pedal cyclist was already dead. Police reported that examination of the man’s body showed that he had sustained severe head injuries.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time he met with the accident that claimed his life, Premnarine was selling snow cones. He leaves to mourn his wife and two children.
Oct 13, 2021Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) which has a local as well as a USA chapter on Sunday last donated some cycling equipment to the Linden based LonLam Classic Organisation which...
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – Think of the following; just think of how you would feel. It requires five CXC subjects with Maths... more
Kaieteur News – The main Opposition is on solid grounds in its criticisms of the last-minute consultations, engineered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]