Snow cone vendor killed in Tuschen road accident

Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist, who earns a living by riding around selling snow cones, was killed on Monday after he was struck by a car along the Tuschen Public Road located on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE), Region Three.

The dead man was identified as, Alfred Premnarine, 38, of C-Field Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to Region Three traffic ranks, Premnarine was riding his bicycle east along the road, when an unlicenced driver coming from the opposite direction lost control of his car and crashed into the pedal cyclist.

It was reported too, that he further collided with a truck parked at the side of the road.

The aftermath left both the car and the bicycle mangled, and an unconscious Premnarine lying on the roadway bleeding from his injuries.

Ranks were summoned to the scene and the unlicenced driver was arrested, while the unconscious Premnarine was rushed to Leonora Cottage hospital.

When they arrived doctors there told them that the pedal cyclist was already dead. Police reported that examination of the man’s body showed that he had sustained severe head injuries.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time he met with the accident that claimed his life, Premnarine was selling snow cones. He leaves to mourn his wife and two children.