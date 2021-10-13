Neighbour seen moving out moments before fire destroys makeshift apartments

Latest update October 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A tenant recalled seeing her neighbour packing up his belongings and moving out with his girlfriend just moments before a fire destroyed their makeshift apartments last evening.
The housing structures were located at Lot 172, Charlotte Street and went up in flames around 21:21Hrs.
Fire fighters responded promptly and around 22:30Hrs they had extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. One of the victims, a tenant identified only as Ashanti, believes that the fire that left her homeless could be an act of arson.
The woman alleged that while in her shop located next to the alleyway that leads to their make shift apartments, she noticed that her neighbour and his girlfriend entered and left soon after riding away with their belongings.
“I come and I open the shop and about eight sumting this girl and this bai that does live next to me go in and then I see them passing me with all them thing laughing… with all dem clothes and everything that dem own. And they riding out and dem laughing,” said Ashanti.
Not long after, she said a man came running out of the alley shouting fire. It was at this point that she ran into the alley to see what was going. She recalled seeing flames emanating from the entire structure that was divided into makeshift apartments.
The woman said too that her gas stove and gas bottles are stored in her shop and the only thing that would be left on in her apartment are the lights.
