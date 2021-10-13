Ministry records six more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update October 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – One partially vaccinated and five unvaccinated persons are among the country’s most recent COVID-19 fatalities. Yesterday the Ministry announced that the six persons who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died between the period September 29 and October 11, last while receiving treatment.
The deaths are that of a partially vaccinated 73-year-old woman from Pomeroon-Supenaam, an unvaccinated man and woman, who were both 64-years-old, from Pomeroon-Supenaam, two unvaccinated men, 60 and 88, from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, and an unvaccinated 34-year-old man from Demerara-Mahaica. Their deaths have pushed the country’s death toll to 848.
As at yesterday there were 75 new cases.
The Ministry reported too that there are 33 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, four in institutional quarantine, 3,480 in home isolation, and 139 in institutional isolation.
To date a total of 29,323 people have recovered from the virus.
