Latest update October 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry records six more COVID-19 fatalities

Oct 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – One partially vaccinated and five unvaccinated persons are among the country’s most recent COVID-19 fatalities. Yesterday the Ministry announced that the six persons who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died between the period September 29 and October 11, last while receiving treatment.
The deaths are that of a partially vaccinated 73-year-old woman from Pomeroon-Supenaam, an unvaccinated man and woman, who were both 64-years-old, from Pomeroon-Supenaam, two unvaccinated men, 60 and 88, from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, and an unvaccinated 34-year-old man from Demerara-Mahaica. Their deaths have pushed the country’s death toll to 848.
As at yesterday there were 75 new cases.
The Ministry reported too that there are 33 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, four in institutional quarantine, 3,480 in home isolation, and 139 in institutional isolation.
To date a total of 29,323 people have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

We Stand United CC donate cycle equipment to LonLam Classic

We Stand United CC donate cycle equipment to LonLam Classic

Oct 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) which has a local as well as a USA chapter on Sunday last donated some cycling equipment to the Linden based LonLam Classic Organisation which...
Read More
More overseas support for cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana

More overseas support for cricket gear for young...

Oct 13, 2021

GBA President Gokarn Ramdhani gone at 55

GBA President Gokarn Ramdhani gone at 55

Oct 13, 2021

Berbice are Dassie Inter-County Round-Arm champions in Canada

Berbice are Dassie Inter-County Round-Arm...

Oct 13, 2021

Jonathan van Lange gains wildcard spot for Junior Panam

Jonathan van Lange gains wildcard spot for Junior...

Oct 12, 2021

‘Green Machine’ scores $1.2M NSC support for RAN 7’s

‘Green Machine’ scores $1.2M NSC support for...

Oct 12, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]