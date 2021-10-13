Hitman pleads guilty to killing Diamond businesswoman

Kaieteur News – In a twist of events, Collin Grant, the man accused of being the hitman in the murder of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, businesswoman, Sirmattie Ramnaress, yesterday admitted to the charge.

Grant had initially pleaded not guilty to the indictment when he appeared alongside his co-accused and the businesswoman’s ex reputed husband Police Sergeant, Collin Bailey before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court last week.

However, yesterday before the trial commenced, Grant opted to change his plea to guilty. He admitted to the lesser offence of manslaughter. He admitted that between August 30 and 31, 2013 he unlawfully killed Ramnaress called ‘Sabo’ at her Diamond residence.

Justice Barlow nonetheless deferred sentencing until November 2, 2021.

In the matter, the State is represented by Prosecutors, Sarah Martin, Nafeeza Baig and Latifah Elliot, while the Defendants are represented by Attorneys-at-Law, Dexter Todd and Nigel Hughes and Associates.

Last week, a jury was empanelled to hear the evidence of the trial, which was expected to start yesterday.

According to the indictment, on August 30 or 31, 2013, at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, Bailey and Grant murdered Ramnaress.

The body of the 36 year-old businesswoman Ramnaress called ‘Sabo’, was found lying face down at her Diamond, East Bank Demerara residence. She was reportedly killed in the garage of her home by an alleged hitman.

A blaze coming from the woman’s home led firefighters to a bond where they stumbled upon her body. Her body reportedly bore two stab wounds – one to the neck and another to the hip.

The Police, in a statement said that Ramnaress’ house was ransacked and drenched with a flammable liquid, and a storage bond at the rear of the building was destroyed by the ensuing fire.

A post mortem examination performed on her remains revealed that she died as a result of a ruptured spleen and brain hemorrhaging.

In 2015, the Police charged Grant, who was Ramnaress’ neighbor, and later arrested Bailey after Grant claimed that he was paid by the policeman to kill his ex reputed wife and remove the device that stored her surveillance footage. Bailey was subsequently arrested and charged jointly with Grant for the capital offence.

By then, Bailey had been dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following corruption accusations against him and another police officer. Bailey and the other officer were placed before the courts for allegedly accepting bribes in order to dissolve a criminal matter.

They are accused of obtaining $300,000 as inducement to forgo charges for illegal arms and ammunition possession.