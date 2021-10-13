High Court rules Govt. amendments for fiscal oversight of constitutional agencies not unlawful

Kaieteur News – Justice Nareshwar Harnanan has determined that the amendments made by the Government to the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act (FMAA) in 2021 to give the Minister of Finance scrutiny of the spending of constitutional agencies are not unlawful.

Justice Harnanan handed down the decision at the High Court on Monday. The ruling is pursuant to an application by Opposition Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul.

Mahipaul, through his legal team led by Attorney Roysdale Forde SC, had petitioned the court to preserve the changes made to the Fiscal Management and Accountability Amendment Act (FMAA) under former President David Granger. Granger had assented to FMAA Bill to allow the request of constitutional agencies for funding, to be considered directly by and only by the National Assembly, without executive micro-management or scrutiny.

In his application, Mahipaul had asked the court to put a hold on the National Assembly recently passed Fiscal Management and Accountability Amendment Bill of 2021, which under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, was once again opening the constitutional agencies to scrutiny of the funds requested by the Minister of Finance.

However, in his ruling on Monday, the Judge noted that the amendments made to the Act in 2015,” though well-intended,” permitted constitutional agencies to “intrude upon the functional responsibilities of the Executive”.

The judge explained that the amendments curtailed a function of the Executive and placed it within the realm of the legislature by requiring constitutional agencies to submit their budget proposals to the Clerk of the National Assembly and other legislative functionaries within that realm.

The Judge, therefore, declared that the amendments made to FMAA by the current administration are not violations of the constitution.

In keeping with the independence of these agencies, Justice Harnanan held that the budgetary proposals must be sent directly to the Minister of Finance, where they are to be examined and approved by the Minister based upon the State’s affordability. He, therefore, referred the agencies to follow the lawful course of action.

Last March, Mahipaul filed a Notice of Application in an effort to maintain the status quo of the budgetary allocation until the contentions in the application were heard and a decision rendered.

In his application, Mahipaul had contended that the move to amend the FMAA is unconstitutional, in that the government is seeking to exercise a certain level of control over the constitutional agencies, which are supposed to be free from any control of the executive.

He claimed that the Judicial Service Commission, the Public Service Commission, the Teaching Service Commission, the Public Service Appellate Tribunal, the Public Procurement Commission, the Guyana Elections Commission, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Ethnic Relations Commission, the Supreme Court of Judicature and the Parliament Office were among the constitutional entities that would be affected by the amendments.

He, therefore, sought a declaration that the inclusion of the constitutional agencies as Budget Agencies under the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act Cap 73:02 is inconsistent with the independence assured to the constitutional agencies in the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

According to Mahipaul, the expenditure of each of the constitutional agencies ought to be financed as a direct charge on the Consolidated Fund, determined as a lump sum, by way of an annual subvention and is disbursable out of the said fund, without an Appropriation Act.

He noted that such expenditure cannot, therefore, form part of the estimates to be included in any Appropriation Bill and or Act, as it would be unconstitutional.

In a document to support his application, Mahipaul had explained that the National Assembly passed the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Act, which was assented to by former President, David Granger, on August 5, 2015, outlined a procedure for the request of constitutional agencies for funding, to be considered directly by and only by the National Assembly instead of the Executive micro-managing the activities of those agencies.

But Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, had argued it is the role and function of the executive in the form of the Minister of Finance or any other Minister designated by the President whose function is to prepare and lay before the National Assembly the estimates of revenues and expenditure, as provided for in Article 218 of the Constitution. His contentions were upheld by the judge.

In a statement following the ruling on Monday, Nandlall noted that the Judge agreed with his contention that APNU/AFC government’s move to repose a power in the various constitutional agencies to the Clerk of the National assembly and other legislative functionaries, “were manifestly in conflict with the clear and express language of Article 218 of the Constitution, and therefore, null void and of no effect.”

Nandlall, noted the judge also ruled that those provisions of the 2015 amendment abrogated the doctrine of separation of powers in that it took from the Executive constitutionally prescribed functions and gave it to the Constitutional agencies.

According to the Attorney General, the Judge found that the 2021amendments did not in any way conflict with the Constitution, as argued by Attorney Forde , “{save and except the Schedule inserted by Section 7 of the Act which lists the Constitutional Agencies as a Schedule to the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Act treating them as budgetary agencies.”

“The amendments passed in 2021 were intended to reverse the unconstitutional amendments enacted in 2015,” the Attorney General said, adding that the Court declared that there was absolutely no evidence of intrusion by the Executive into the realm of the Constitutional Agencies by virtue of sections 1-6 of the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2021 and that those changes in the law were inspired by good intentions.