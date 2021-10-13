CXC® team arrives in Guyana for announcement of 2021 CSEC® and CAPE results

Kaietuer News – A team from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC®) has arrived in Guyana to announce the results of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC®) examinations and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE®).

Yesterday, the CXC® team comprising Registrar and CEO, Dr. Wayne Wesley, Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning and Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Richard Rose met with Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and officers of the Ministry of Education.

Minister Manickchand said that she is pleased with the partnership shared between the Ministry and CXC® particularly in the area of administering and managing our major examinations, CSEC® and CAPE.

Though the NGSA is a local examination, the Ministry of Education has contracted CXC® to manage the setting of the examination, marking, grading, verification and review processes.

Minister Manickchand said that Guyana is in the process of reviewing its curriculum and will require the assistance of the examination body to help children benefit from more practical learning especially at the primary level.

Dr. Wesley said that the Council will be ready to offer the required assistance and said that assessments can be designed to provide increased focus on the assessment of the competencies the children are expected to demonstrate.

During yesterday’s engagement, Minister Manickchand was presented with a copy of the “History of the Caribbean Examinations Council 1973 – 2013”.

The CSEC® and CAPE® results will be announced on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and streamed live on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page. (Education Ministry)