Bids open to build new GMC packaging plant in Sophia

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) opened bids yesterday for a new packaging plant to be built in Sophia. According to the Tender, the engineer’s estimate for the completion of works is $63.6M. The facility is expected to engage in the production and packaging of various products to supply Guyana’s local and export markets. The facility will be the next step forward in President Irfaan Ali’s vision for a sustainable and robust economy and a food-secure Guyana. Kaieteur News understands that the facility will be critical in building Guyana’s capacity for the large-scale production of packaged products and will reduce the level of spoilage of fruits by converting them to processed products, which can be sold locally or exported. When Kaieteur News made contact with GMC Public Relations Officer, Shevon Nedd, and raised several questions related to the new packaging plant, she stated that the information will be forthcoming as soon as possible.

