Armed bandits cart off Cevon’s safe after duct taping security guards

Kaieteur News – Two male security guards of the Cevons Waste Management Company ages fifty-six and sixty-four, were held at gunpoint and duct taped during a robbery on Tuesday around 02:00hrs.

According to police one of the security guards, who was on duty at the time, was at his post in the guard hut at the front of the building. While there, he was approached from behind by two men armed with handguns. During the gunpoint holdup, one of the suspects reportedly said, ‘don’t move or we gon kill you.’

The guard held at gunpoint was then ordered back into the building where another security guard was on duty. Subsequently, two other suspects jumped the fence and joined in the holdup, while the victims were held in the building and tied up with duct tape.

Shortly after, another three men joined the first four robbers in relieving the two bound guards of the following items in their possession: one Samsung Galaxy Smart Phone valued $15,000 and one ZTE cellphone valued $17,000. Further, a vault containing an undisclosed amount of cash, belonging to the Cevon Waste Management Company was also stolen.

Thereafter, the suspects exited the building and made good their escape, leaving the two victims still tied-up. Later, the two guards managed to untie themselves and raise an alarm.

Checks made for the suspects proved futile, and police investigations are ongoing.