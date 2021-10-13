Another bid opens for more works at CJIA

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), another Cheddi Jagan International Airport project was opened.

This project is for the construction of a Storage bond and Workshop extension, estimated to cost some $56,652,435. The procuring entity was the Ministry of Public Works.

Bids were also opened for the design and supervision of a New General Secondary School at parcel 106 Plantation, Prospect, East Bank Demerara, and for the construction of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) living quarters at New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Below are the companies and the bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of Storage bond and Workshop extension at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of Office materials, drug supplies- Lot 1 to 5.

GUYSUCO

Supply and delivery of three wheeled tri-cycle sugarcane grab-loaders.

Supply and delivery of double wheel rotary drain ditchers.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Supply and installation of vehicle accessories for the EPA.

Ministry of Education

Design and supervision of a New General Secondary School at parcel 106 Plantation, Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Procurement of dry and fresh ration, fresh fruit juice, meat and meat products.

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Supply and delivery of computer monitors.

Construction of living quarters #3 New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Supply and delivery of one New Skid steer loader.

Supply and delivery of one new bus.

Ministry of Finance

Painting of interior walls and lacquering timber floor of Main Building.

Rehabilitation of northern and eastern walls, servicing of guttering and the replacement of damaged windows, main building.

Protected Area Commission (PAC)

Consultancy Services for the supervision of works: Construction of PAC SBPA Office building in Moruca, Sub-district, Region One.

Consultancy Services for the supervision of works: Renovation and expansion of the Guesthouse at Kaieteur National Park, Region Eight.