$567M spent during first six months of 2021 on police infrastructure

Oct 13, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Finance, Mid-Year report reveals that during the first half of 2021, the sum of $567M was spent on the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of police infrastructure.

Ruimveldt Police Station.

According to the report, works are nearing completion at Whim, Albion and Cove and John police stations, while works will continue in the second half at Ruimveldt, Providence, Kamarang and Acquero police stations.
It was stated that for 2021 a total of $830M has been budgeted for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Providence, Ruimveldt, Cove and John, Albion, Whim, Parika, Wismar police stations, among others.
Moreover, it was announced that the total sum of $15.3B has been allocated to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the 2021 National Budget, and $95M will be used to resuscitate the Community Policing Groups to help those groups strengthen neighbourhood patrols and visibility.

