$567M spent during first six months of 2021 on police infrastructure

Latest update October 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Finance, Mid-Year report reveals that during the first half of 2021, the sum of $567M was spent on the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of police infrastructure.
According to the report, works are nearing completion at Whim, Albion and Cove and John police stations, while works will continue in the second half at Ruimveldt, Providence, Kamarang and Acquero police stations.
It was stated that for 2021 a total of $830M has been budgeted for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the Providence, Ruimveldt, Cove and John, Albion, Whim, Parika, Wismar police stations, among others.
Moreover, it was announced that the total sum of $15.3B has been allocated to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the 2021 National Budget, and $95M will be used to resuscitate the Community Policing Groups to help those groups strengthen neighbourhood patrols and visibility.
Oct 13, 2021Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) which has a local as well as a USA chapter on Sunday last donated some cycling equipment to the Linden based LonLam Classic Organisation which...
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – Think of the following; just think of how you would feel. It requires five CXC subjects with Maths... more
Kaieteur News – The main Opposition is on solid grounds in its criticisms of the last-minute consultations, engineered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]