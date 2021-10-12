Suspected bandit killed by cops

Latest update October 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man was killed yesterday morning during a shootout with ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The dead man has been identified as Kevin Andries of Grove Housing Scheme, EBD.
The police said that the car reportedly sped through an access street into the Grove community where it stopped and two men exited. There, police claimed, one of the men opened fire on them which led them to retaliate.
One of the men was struck to his body while the other escaped.
Ranks, according to a police report, picked up the injured man and rushed him to the Diamond Public Hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.
So far, police revealed that they have recovered an A.32 spent shell from the scene which detectives suspect came from the gun of one of the suspected bandits.
Kaieteur News also learnt that no stolen items were recovered from the car which is currently lodged at the Diamond Police Station.
Detectives said too that Andries was no stranger to the law and that he was recently charged with robbery under arms.
Following the fatal shooting yesterday, residents of Grove had blocked the main road in the community in protest.
