Pedestrian critical after being struck down by drunk driver

Oct 12, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old pedestrian is critical after he was reportedly struck down by a drunken minibus driver along the New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) Public Road around 18:00hrs Sunday night.
The injured has been identified as Pooran Chatterpaul of Lot 117 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
According to police, Ryan Barclay, a 46-year-old minibus driver of Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was proceeding along the public road at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop when Chatterpaul reportedly ran into the path of the vehicle while attempting to cross the road.
Barclay reportedly swerved to avoid a collision but despite his efforts, the front side of the minibus struck Chatterpaul, causing him to fall onto the roadway thus sustaining multiple injuries about his body.
He was picked by Barclay who rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where he was admitted to the Emergency Ward suffering from injuries to his head and other parts of his body.
A notice of intended prosecution was served to Barclay after a breathalyzer test was conducted which determined that he had .42 percent and .39 percent BAC micrograms of alcohol in his breath which proved that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
He was then placed in custody at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station as investigation into the matter continues.

