Men robbed by bicycle bandit while having lunch

Oct 12, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 64-year-old man was on Sunday last, robbed and beaten while on a bench having lunch with his colleagues at the Lusignan Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Kaieteur News learnt that the man and his colleagues were sitting on a bench and eating around 19:20hrs on Sunday, when the suspect rode up on a pedal cycle and approached the victim with a small black object, which he had in his waist, demanding that he stand up.
The man complied and the suspect proceeded to reach into his pocket and relieved him of $4,500 in cash and a Samsung galaxy smart phone valued $25,000 which was on the table in front of him. The suspect then lashed him to his head, which resulted in him receiving injuries that rendered him unconscious.
A grey motorcycle, belonging to one of the victim’s co-workers, bearing registration number CK-7908 was also taken.
This publication understands that a police investigation is in progress.

