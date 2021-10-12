Man arrested for allegedly raping three boys at knifepoint

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the alleged rape of three teenagers, ages 15, 17 (brothers) and 16 from Corentyne, Region Six. The man, whom the allegations were levelled against, was arrested on Sunday and is assisting with the investigations.

Reports are that during 2020 and between the January 1, 2021 and October 8, 2021, the act was allegedly committed on the boys against their will by the 39-year-old suspect.

The victims have told the police that the suspect is known to them personally and that they would frequent his home upon his request to do chores. Permission was granted by their parents.

However, on several occasions, separately, the victims alleged that they were threatened at knifepoint by the suspect before he committed the act. They stated that they were scared to confide in anyone about what took place at the house because of the threats from the suspect. They added that the situation got “overbearing” and one of them confided in a relative. From thereon, with the support of relatives, a report was filed with the police and an investigation led to the arrest of the suspect on Sunday, October 10, 2021 about 12:30hrs.