Jonathan van Lange gains wildcard spot for Junior Panam

Yesterday, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) announced that national Starlet, Jonathan van Lange has qualified for the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for November 25 to December 6 in Cali, Colombia.

This is a multi-sport Junior Olympic cycle event which is intended to promote and develop the next generation of athletes in the Americas. The GTTA said that “Panam Sports outlined that given the central concept for the institution and implementation of the Junior Pan American games being to develop the next generation of athletes in the Americas, they decided to open up additional wild card slots for athletes who were unable to attend qualification events due to covid and travel restrictions as well as for those from nations that normally do not participate in many disciplines.

“In this regard the Guyana Table Tennis Association and Guyana Olympic Association nominated and submitted Jonathan as one of its talented prospects for the available wild card positions.”

The GTTA said that after careful analysis and the cooperation of the respective Pan American Sports confederations among other factors, van Lange was selected as a qualifier among the list of talented prospects in the Americas region.

“An exceptional talent who has great prospects for regional and international success if given the correct support and nurturing in the ideal environments for growth, Jonathan’s qualification for participation at this event provides a great platform for him to register and commence his quest for qualification at the Junior Olympic Games, Junior South American Games 2022, Junior Commonwealth Games among other Junior Olympic cycle and key international events within the junior realm,” the GTTA concluded.