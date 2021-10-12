Jonathan van Lange gains wildcard spot for Junior Panam

Latest update October 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 12, 2021 Sports
Yesterday, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) announced that national Starlet, Jonathan van Lange has qualified for the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for November 25 to December 6 in Cali, Colombia.
This is a multi-sport Junior Olympic cycle event which is intended to promote and develop the next generation of athletes in the Americas. The GTTA said that “Panam Sports outlined that given the central concept for the institution and implementation of the Junior Pan American games being to develop the next generation of athletes in the Americas, they decided to open up additional wild card slots for athletes who were unable to attend qualification events due to covid and travel restrictions as well as for those from nations that normally do not participate in many disciplines.
“In this regard the Guyana Table Tennis Association and Guyana Olympic Association nominated and submitted Jonathan as one of its talented prospects for the available wild card positions.”
The GTTA said that after careful analysis and the cooperation of the respective Pan American Sports confederations among other factors, van Lange was selected as a qualifier among the list of talented prospects in the Americas region.
“An exceptional talent who has great prospects for regional and international success if given the correct support and nurturing in the ideal environments for growth, Jonathan’s qualification for participation at this event provides a great platform for him to register and commence his quest for qualification at the Junior Olympic Games, Junior South American Games 2022, Junior Commonwealth Games among other Junior Olympic cycle and key international events within the junior realm,” the GTTA concluded.
Oct 12, 2021Yesterday, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) announced that national Starlet, Jonathan van Lange has qualified for the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for November 25 to...
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble.” Those were some of the words... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, an image appeared on social media of the President and the Vice President attending what... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]