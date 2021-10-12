GFF Promotes former national player Bryan Joseph to Assistant Technical Director

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has promoted former Golden Jaguar and Youth Development Officer Bryan Joseph to the newly-created position of Assistant Technical Director, as it accelerates its efforts to empower homegrown talent and boost administrative capacity ahead of the return to play.

Qualified as a Concacaf Coach Educator, Joseph is one of three GFF-affiliated coaches certified with a valid Concacaf “C” License. He has been instrumental in the roll out of the GFF’s pioneering Academy Training Centre network, the rapid improvement in the performances of Guyana’s national youth teams, and in the enhanced impact of youth football development programmes around the country.

“I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to continue my work in the development of football. This new role will push me to new heights within the technical development strategy of the GFF,” Joseph said.

“I am elated that President (Wayne) Forde, the Executive Committee and the Technical Director (Ian Greenwood) are showing confidence in my abilities through this appointment and I, therefore, will be diligent in the execution of my duties,” he said.

Following an impressive career as a player, Joseph’s experience in Guyana’s football pyramid features a wealth of experience coaching national teams at various levels, including guiding the U15 boys’ national team to Guyana’s first international youth title – the Soualiga Cup – in 2017.

“Bryan has been a dedicated and hard-working professional throughout his tenure with the GFF, and has contributed significantly to the success of our organisation,” said President Forde.

“His personal and professional growth over the years is quite exemplary and reflects positively on a culture of continual professional development, which has been embedded in our organisation,” he added.

Joseph’s promotion is part of the GFF Executive Committee’s ongoing strategic focus on longterm capacity building and uplifting Guyana-based talent across the entire football spectrum, from players and coaches to referees and administrators.

“Bryan has progressed well during his time at the Federation as its Youth Development Officer, especially at the grassroots level,” said Technical Director Greenwood. “Our immediate next steps are to support him to pass his Concacaf ‘B’ License, and this would then be followed by the ‘A’ License. Upskilling his certification and qualifications is vital to ensure that he maximises his impact on football development within the member associations. We wish him all the best in his new role.”