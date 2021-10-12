Georgetown FA appoints former National player Colin Nelson as YDO

By Franklin Wilson

Former junior and senior National Footballer Colin ‘Callo’ Nelson has been appointed as the Youth Development Officer of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA).

This was disclosed on Saturday last by GFA President Otis James at the GFC Ground during a presentation of balls from former Under-15 and 17 national player, Kerdell Younge who now resides in the USA.

James informed that Nelson has been volunteering as a Coach with the GFA Academy Training Centre for the past six weeks and he has shown admirable commitment which prompted the GFA to make the appointment.

“So, presently, you will see ‘Callo’ at all the youth activities as we try to get the best youths out of the GFA. We would like to congratulate Mr. Nelson on his appointment and wish him well.”

Nelson, made the National U20 team at the age of 15 after he started playing organised football from age of 11 with Western Tigers FC. He went on to play for several top clubs in Guyana as well as in Trinidad and Tobago. HE expressed delight at being appointed.

“It is always good giving back, sharing experience and educating youngsters coming forward. We need a lot of this in Guyana, players after playing, coming and giving back; teaching and sharing their knowledge with the youngsters.”

He noted also that it is a good opportunity for other players to see him doing what has agreed to do which he hopes will motivate them to follow a similar path in the not too distant future.

“I came through from the youth system and there are lots that I have learnt over the years playing, the experiences and the places that I’ve been, most recent Portugal. The teaching there for example, was far different from the teaching here, so maybe I can share some of those experiences with the youngsters so that they can be better players.”

Nelson has promised to keep an open mind as he makes progress in his coaching career and will be focused on constantly improving this art whilst gaining and sharing more knowledge; acknowledging that the game is the best teacher.

“These youngsters have taught me even though I think I know a lot, they have taught me more and you can never stop learning as this is a continuous thing.”