GAWU field officer arrested for assaulting Rose Hall Mayor

Kaieteur News – The Mayor of Rose Hall Town has once again caught himself in another incident hot on the heels of a previous one in which a man threatened to kill him. Mayor Dave Bhudu was this time around assaulted by a Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) field officer and councillor on Sunday at the Hampshire Civic Centre.

Police in a statement said that the incident occurred at approximately 11:50hrs after the conclusion of a meeting that was attended by the Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall.

According to police, the Mayor indicated that on the day in question, he was at a meeting at the Hampshire Civic Centre with the Minister and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) councillors from Kilcoy/Hampshire and Rose Hall Town. He said there was a discussion about drainage and irrigation and upon conclusion of that meeting, he and the suspect got into an argument.

He reportedly told the police that the argument was premised on the cleaning of the Williamsburg Street, located in the Corentyne area, and that the suspect became annoyed and began to verbally abuse him. It was alleged by Bhudu that the suspect dealt him a cuff to the back of his neck after calling him “a waste man”.

The matter was reported to the police at the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost and Bhudu was escorted to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away. The suspect was arrested and placed in custody pending charges.

Meanwhile, when Kaieteur News contacted Bhudu, he stated that he was not in a position to provide a comment on the incident but when asked if there was an argument that led to the assault, he stated that there was no argument. He also denied that it was the said suspect who threatened to kill him before.