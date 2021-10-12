Fish gone overseas

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De price of fish increase. Whether yuh buying it in de morning, at midday or at midnight, yuh paying more.

Dem fishermen seh how dem fish tun like migrants; dem gone overseas. Some ah dem fishermen so frighten de guvament dat dem claiming how is de weather cause de fish fuh swim away. Dem boys wan know if dem fish frighten rain.

Dem fishermen casting dem net but de catch getting smaller and smaller. Dem boys know why. And everybody know why. But some people so frighten de guvament dat dem might want claim dat de fish frighten COVID.

Dem fishermen trying all kinds ah old wives tales to catch dem fish. One ah dem even tell he friend to play some music when he at sea. De friend ask he wah kind ah music to play. He answer, “Play something catchy.”

Fish suh short dat some ah dem fishermen taking to fishing in dem trench in dem sugar fields. One night de warden ketch a man with a basket ah fish.

De warden ask he if he gat permit fuh ketch de fish.

De man answer, “No sir, dey are all my pet fish.”

De warden thought de man was making him a fool but he still ask de man fuh explain.

De man explain, “Every night I take all meh pet fish and put dem in de trench fuh get lil exercise. I let dem swim fuh about half hour, and den I whistle and dey all come back and jump in my basket and we go home. We do dis every night.”

De warden get vex and ask de man if he think he is a fool.

De man tell he how he gan show he and de man release dem fish into de trench. De warden stand up waiting fuh see how de fish dem gan come back in de basket. He wait fuh 10 minutes and den tun to de man and seh, “Well???”

De man ask, “Wah?”

De warden reply, “I am waiting on your pet fishes to jump back in de basket.”

De man answer, “Wah fishes?”

Talk half and tell dem fisherman nah mek fishy excuse.